Get more customers with AI-powered media outreach

Instaaa helps you get press by promoting your startup across a curated list of websites, directories and communities. Getting started takes 60 seconds and starts at just $39.

 Watch the explainer video



"As soon as we used Instaaa to promote, user growth and traffic increased x10. We couldn't be any happier and truly appreciate what Instaaa has provided for us. With great communication and results, we highly recommend Instaaa for any business" - Rees Vinsen, Founder of Adduco
Adduco  Watch his testimonial
"Instaaa was an incredibly useful tool during the launch process of DULO and enabled me and my co-founder to spend time more effectively. It allowed us to reach users that traditional marketing and promotion tools couldn't." - Marin Gerov, Co-founder of DULO
DULO  Watch his testimonial


Directories we promote your business

We've helped thousands of startups gain press coverage and media attention. It's time for yours.
View some of our past clients and testimonials