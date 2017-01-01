 OvalPolygonRectangle 2RectangleTriangle

Welcome to Instaaa

Building a startup is hard and marketing one is even harder. It takes time, effort and can often result in a small spike of temporary traffic which leaves you demotivated and frustrated.

Instaaa is a mass marketing tool, enabling you to promote your startup, business or website on more than 365 directories with a single click. Submission is safe, fast and 100% free.


How does it work?

Unlike other promotional tools, Instaaa isn't automated and won't result in your startup being marked as spam. Simply provide us with a pitch or some basic details so we can create one for you. We'll then manually submit your startup to more than 365 directories. Explore our entire process below.

We've helped startups get coverage from over 50 publishers and platforms. Is your startup next?